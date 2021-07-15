Ola opens up the reservation for its electric scooter

Ola electric scooter can be reserved for as little as ₹499. Perhaps the least amount for booking a vehicle.

Starting today, consumers can reserve their Ola Scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of ₹499. Those who book now will get priority delivery. The Ola Scooter will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible, and it will reveal the features and price in the coming days.

The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest and sustainable two-wheeler factory being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu, India. Ola Electric is racing ahead to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity very soon, with the total capacity of 10 million yearly vehicles to be completed next year.

“India’s EV revolution begins today as we open reservations for our electric scooter, the first in our range of upcoming EVs. With its incredible performance, technology and design, along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and at Ola, we are proud to lead this charge,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Group CEO, Ola in a statement.

The Ola Scooter has already won several prestigious awards, including the IHS Markit Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award.