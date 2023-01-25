Ola Fleet Technologies has partnered with Dbest Cars India, a commercial used car trading start-up, to dispose-off their obsolete commercial vehicles in a deal worth over ₹125 crore.

According to regulations, all rental or taxi cab services companies are required to dispose of their existing fleet in a gradual phase so as to replace it with new and latest fleet. The outgoing fleet of used vehicles will be replaced with a fleet of new vehicles. Ola Fleet Technologies will be disposing-off over 5,000 used commercial cars with the help of Dbest Cars India.

On this partnership, Gulshan Rao, Director at Ola (Risks & Brand Protection) said, “Sale of used commercial cars is totally different from sale of normal used cars (white plate). For sale and purchase of used commercial cars, there are a lot of obligations which need to be carefully fulfilled and as a responsible company, we need to choose the right partner for this so as to avoid any future disputes.”

Dbest Cars India is a O2O (online-to-offline) marketplace for the seller and buyer of used cars. Dbest Cars has a presence across 8 States and plans to start its operations in 15 States by 2025.

Commenting on the partnership, Dinesh Singh, MD & CEO at Dbest Cars India said, “We are fortunate to be able to get the opportunity to work with India’s largest radio taxi company and feel proud to have been chosen by Ola to help them dispose-off their thousands of used commercial vehicles. This association will provide an accelerator on the growth of our start-up.”

Introduction of regulatory changes such as BS-VI emission norms and scrappage policies have created an ecosystem for utilisation and demand for used cars in India. Ola is a ride-hailing company serving over 250 cities across India, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. The Ola app offers mobility solutions by connecting customers to drivers and a wide range of vehicles across bikes, auto-rickshaws, metered taxis, and cabs.