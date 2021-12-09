Companies

Ola raises $139 million; valuation crosses $7 billion

Prathiksha Varadarajan Chennai | Updated on December 09, 2021

Ola electric has also raised $52.7 million in a round led by Temasek

Bengaluru-based startup Ola has raised $139 million at a valuation of about $7.3 billion as a part of its Series J funding round. The funding round was led by Mumbai headquartered, financial giant Edelweiss. IIFL, Siddhant Partners, Tejal Merchantile, Hero Enterprise have also invested. An allocation of ₹4,63,471 shares has been made in Series J1 as Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at a premium price of ₹22,625 per share.

Ola electric has also raised $52.7 million in a round led by Temasek. The investment comes two months after Ola electric raised $200 million at a $3 billion valuation in a round led by Alpha Wave Global, according to TechCrunch.

Apart from PE funds, individuals and corporates have also poured in money in the company as a part of the new funding round.

Published on December 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

venture capital
Ola
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like