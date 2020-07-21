Ola rolls out enterprise solution ‘Ola Corporate’ to global customers

India-based mobility platform Ola is rolling out its enterprise mobility solution ‘Ola Corporate’ across global markets, the company announced on Tuesday.

It will be rolling out the enterprise offering to customers across Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

The solution had first been introduced in the Indian market and had garnered 10,000 corporate users in the country, the company said.

The users “have seen a reduction in travel expenses by up to 25 per cent, due to the platform’s centralised billing system, which eliminates the need for paper-based reimbursement,” it said.

Ola Corporate will also offer a range of safety features under its Ride Safe initiative and will follow in-class hygiene and sanitisation protocols for safer mobility amid the pandemic.

Anand Subramanian, spokesperson at Ola, said, “Ola Corporate brings the inherent benefits of Ola’s technology platform to simplify the mobility requirements of large corporates. Be it a point-to-point trip, travelling outstation, or renting a cab for multiple trips, Ola Corporate brings the flexibility of choosing from a variety of categories on the Ola app. The corporate dashboard allows for improved efficiency and productivity for businesses, taking away the hassle of scheduling pick-ups and cumbersome billing and payment processes.”

Enterprise users can manage payments from their company’s centralised account. Customers can operate the service through a new, personalised dashboard where they can add and manage employees.

Employees can then book their own rides similar to how they would for personal trips. They can distinguish the trip as a work trip by tagging the ride as an Ola Corporate trip.

“The fares are paid automatically through the company’s Ola Corporate balance and can be viewed and downloaded at any time from the dashboard,” Ola explained.

“With the introduction of the service in international markets, Ola is widening the scale of its global offerings to provide business travellers with a cost-effective, flexible and easy-to-use solution for all their mobility needs,” Ola said.