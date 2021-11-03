Ola sells over 1,000 used cars over the weekend leading up to Dhanteras

Mobility platform, Ola has sold 1,000+ used cars over this weekend, leading up to Dhanteras.

Ola has launched its vehicle commerce platform ‘Ola Cars’ in October 2021 to enable consumers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through its app.

All vehicles on the platform are said to be put through comprehensive 266 points checks. Additional parameters for inspection are added on basis of the vehicle models while tools like paint coating meter are used to assess the paint thickness to ascertain the finish quality.

As a part of this festive offer, the company had announced discounts of up to ₹1 lakh, as well as several other offers like free servicing for up to 2 years, a 12-month warranty and a 7-day easy return policy.

Larger vision

Ola Cars is part of the company’s larger vision of new mobility that encompasses three key pillars – expanding ‘new mobility services’ from 150 to 500 cities and increasing the reach from 100 million people to 500 million people; adding electric vehicles and new vehicle form factors to bring cleaner, efficient and more affordable transportation, and ‘new auto retail’ that will improve the entire lifecycle of vehicle ownership for a customer.

Last month, Ola had announced plans to hire 10,000 people for Ola Cars over the next 12 months. Further, Ola Cars aim to be operational in 30 cities by December and expand to 100 cities by next year.

Ola Cars has also started pre-owned vehicle sales in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad and had announced plans to expand to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata and Indore soon.