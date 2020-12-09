Ola to bring electric two-wheeler range to New Zealand

Bengaluru, December 9

Ola announced on Wednesday that it would bring its electric two-wheeler range of products to New Zealand.

Ola’s electric scooters will help support the New Zealand government’s goal of on-roading 64,000 new electric vehicles by the end of 2021, while also helping the public sector become carbon neutral by 2025.

The soon to be launched electric scooter is part of Ola’s electric mobility business that has been set up to design and manufacture high-quality electric two-wheelers that consumers can purchase and own. It is a key part of Ola’s broader vision of moving the world towards sustainable mobility solutions across shared and owned mobility.

As part of electric mobility, Ola is in advanced stages of setting up the world’s largest scooter factory in India. Once completed, the factory will have the capacity to manufacture over 2 million scooters a year. Earlier this year, Ola announced plans of hiring over 2,000 people for its electric business as it builds a suite of electric and smart urban mobility solutions for consumers around the world. Ola Electric has raised about $400 million in funding from Tiger Global, Matrix India, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and others.

Innovation awards

“We welcome and strongly support the move by the Prime Minister and the New Zealand government towards carbon neutrality, especially in the mobility sector. We are excited about bringing our electric two-wheelers to New Zealand to further accelerate development of sustainable solutions. Climate change is a serious challenge and Ola is committed to moving the world to sustainable mobility through our products”, said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, in a statement.

Ola’s electric scooter, which is set to launch across several markets around the world, has already won several design and innovation awards around the world, including at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) and the German Design Awards. Ola plans to bring many such design and software innovations to its entire product line of two-wheelers while taking its products to global markets, including New Zealand, in the coming months.

Brian Dewil, Managing Director, Ola NZ, said the government’s climate emergency announcement puts more responsibility on transport providers to step up and make changes.

“Ola wants to play an important part in New Zealand’s journey to become carbon neutral. We’ve witnessed strong and steady growth in the e-scooter and e-bike sector so we believe Ola’s new scooter product will be welcomed by consumers as a way to contribute towards establishing a zero-carbon economy.”