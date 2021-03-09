Ola top gun, Pranay Jivrajka exits the company

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Pranay Jivrajka, CEO of Ola Foods, exited Ola last week after a nearly 10-year-long stint with the company.
Jivrajka joined Ola as AVP – Operations in 2011 and rose quickly up the ranks to become the Chief Operating Officer in February 2015. He was elevated to Founding Partner at Ola in January 2017 and in December that same year was made CEO of Ola Foods after Ola acquired online food delivery start-up Foodpanda from its German parent Delivery Hero AG.
Confirming Jivrajka’s exit, Ola in a statement said, “We thank Pranay for his many contributions through the years and wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”
Gaurav Porwal, who is currently the COO, Global Mobility at Ola has taken over as interim CEO of Ola Foods. He will continue to be the COO, Global Mobility at Ola. He also holds an additional responsibility as interim CEO of Ola Fleet.
The cab-hailing company has been witnessing a series of top management exits in the last 18 months. Ankit Jain, who was business head and Board Member of Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd exited Ola last August. Nitin Gupta, CEO of Ola Financial Services also exited in August 2020.
Ola’s chief sales and marketing officer Arun Srinivas and Sanjiv Saddy, senior vice-president corporate affairs, also exited the company which was witnessing the worst time in its history as the pandemic brought its core cab-hailing business to a grinding halt. Sanjay Bhan, Chief Business Officer at Ola Electric, also quit within months of joining the company last year.
