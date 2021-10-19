Ola’s CFO and COO to exit company ahead of IPO

Ola's chief financial officer Swayam Saurabh and chief operating officer Gaurav Porwal are exiting the company even as the SoftBank-backed company is planning to go for an initial public offering.

In an internal email sent to the employees recently, Bhavish Aggarwal said he was making changes to the organisation with Vinay A Bhopatkar taking additional responsibilities for the driver and supply ecosystem of the company’s mobility platform. Anshul Khandelwal, who leads marketing, will take on the additional responsibility of drive revenue.

“Gaurav (Porwal), who has run the mobility business for the last year and built a strong foundation during challenging times, will be leaving Ola to pursue other interests,” said Aggarwal.

Arun Kumar G R, Ola’s Group CFO will continue to run the finance function across the group, and all the key finance leaders at Ola will now report directly to him. “Swayam Saurabh will be moving on to pursue other opportunities in mid-December. I wish him the very best for his next endeavour,” said Aggarwal.

Aggarwal also said Arun Sirdeshmukh will continue to be the CEO, Ola Cars, the firm’s vehicle commerce business.

While Saurabh had joined Ola this year, Porwal joined the company in 2019. Early this year, Porwal took over as the COO after Pranay Jivrajka, a founding partner of Ola, quit the ride-hailing company to launch his own startup. Another Ola executive Puneet Bhirani left the company in April this year to join Byju’s.

There have been other high-profile exits from Ola recently. Ankit Jain, the co-founder of Ola Electric had exited last year along with Anand Shah, another co-founder of Ola Electric. Ola’s Australian managing director Simon Smith, who had joined the firm in 2018, left in December 2020. Nitin Gupta, CEO of Ola Financial Services, and Sanjay Bhan, chief business officer, quit last year.