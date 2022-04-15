Olectra commences trials of heavy-duty electric tipper 

Electric mobility firm Olectra Greentech Ltd has announced that it has begun trials of its 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper as part of its plans to expand product portfolio into electric truck segment.

The company, a leading manufacturer of electric buses, has built a prototype of a heavy-duty electric tipper.

Described as the ‘first of its kind truck in India’, Olectra’s electric tipper, with a 220-km range on a single charge, is built with a heavy-duty bogie suspension tipper capable of managing gradability of more than 25 per cent (scaling slopes on roads with elevation, and ghat roads), according to a statement.

“ Olectra has now begun heavy-duty tipper trials. With fossil fuel costs skyrocketing, the electric trucks will be a game-changer in the segment. This first-of-its-kind tipper has many performance features. As the market is looking for cost-effective and highly efficient tippers, Olectra has finally realised the dream as promised earlier,” said KV Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

The electric tipper will be produced at the factory coming up on the outskirts of Hyderabad.