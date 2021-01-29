Olectra Greentech-Evey Trans to supply 350 e-buses to Pune

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Electric mobility company and a manufacturer of electric buses, Olectra Greentech Limited and Evey Trans Private Limited have received a letter of award from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. for supply of 350 electric buses under FAME-II scheme of Government of India and is least quoted (L-1) bidder for supply of 300 e-buses for Bengaluru.
Both these orders are for the supply of electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC)/OPEX model basis for a period of 12 years.
Evey Trans will procure these 350 electric buses from Olectra Greentech and deliver them over a period of 7 months. The maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the company during the contract period. With these, Olectra has an order for delivery of over 1250 electric buses. These 350 buses form part of the company’s recently announced L-1 bidder disclosed on January 5.
Evey Trans Private Limited and Olectra Greentech have also been declared as Least Quoted (L-1) bidders for 300 electric buses from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under FAME-II scheme of Government of India.
The company will supply 300 electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC)/OPEX model for a period of 12 years (Contract Period).
Once Letter of Award is received by EVEY for 300 buses, it shall procure these Electric Buses from Olectra Greentech to be delivered within 12 months. The ₹570-crore tender order is a related party transactions.
“We have bagged an order for 350 electric buses of 12 meters from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPL). OGL is already operating 150 buses in Pune. We are honoured to operate eco-friendly buses in the garden city and Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore,” Sharat Chandra, CFO, Olectra Greentech Limited, said.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...