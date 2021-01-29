Olectra Greentech-Evey Trans to supply 350 e-buses to Pune

Electric mobility company and a manufacturer of electric buses, Olectra Greentech Limited and Evey Trans Private Limited have received a letter of award from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. for supply of 350 electric buses under FAME-II scheme of Government of India and is least quoted (L-1) bidder for supply of 300 e-buses for Bengaluru.

Both these orders are for the supply of electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC)/OPEX model basis for a period of 12 years.

Evey Trans will procure these 350 electric buses from Olectra Greentech and deliver them over a period of 7 months. The maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the company during the contract period. With these, Olectra has an order for delivery of over 1250 electric buses. These 350 buses form part of the company’s recently announced L-1 bidder disclosed on January 5.

Evey Trans Private Limited and Olectra Greentech have also been declared as Least Quoted (L-1) bidders for 300 electric buses from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under FAME-II scheme of Government of India.

The company will supply 300 electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC)/OPEX model for a period of 12 years (Contract Period).

Once Letter of Award is received by EVEY for 300 buses, it shall procure these Electric Buses from Olectra Greentech to be delivered within 12 months. The ₹570-crore tender order is a related party transactions.

“We have bagged an order for 350 electric buses of 12 meters from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPL). OGL is already operating 150 buses in Pune. We are honoured to operate eco-friendly buses in the garden city and Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore,” Sharat Chandra, CFO, Olectra Greentech Limited, said.