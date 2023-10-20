Electric vehicle manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) Pvt Ltd has entered into a strategic partnership with Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd to sell electric three-wheelers with swappable battery options.

As part of the deal, Honda Power Pack Energy India, a subsidiary of the Japanese global auto giant Honda Motor Co Ltd, will provide OSM swappable batteries and also establish a network of quick interchange stations for battery swapping in Tier-1 cities across India.

“It’s a great achievement that the global auto giant has chosen OSM as one of the first places to implement its battery-swapping technology,” Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility told BusinessLine “We have been working with the Honda for a very long time in the area of battery pack,” he added.

OSM said that it believes that the electric three-wheelers with battery swapping options will significantly reduce initial EV purchase costs, address concerns about range limitations, and minimize downtime associated with battery recharging. Omega Seiki Mobility’s upcoming electric cargo and passenger three-wheelers will be equipped with Honda’s swappable batteries.

“In the next two years, we intend to implement Honda’s battery swapping technology in about 10,000 vehicles in the passenger and cargo segments across India,” he added.

The lithium-ion battery technology and know-how that Honda has developed over many years in the global 4-wheeler market were concentrated in this swappable battery pack called the Honda Mobile Power Pack. “This safe and reliable lithium-ion battery pack offering will surely accelerate the expansion of Omega Seiki Mobility’s sales expansion of its electric vehicles,” said Tomohide Haraguchi, Vice President of Technology and OEM development, Honda Power Pack Energy India.

Honda Power Pack Energy India intends to develop an extensive battery swap network, starting with Bengaluru and expanding to other Tier 1 cities.

OSM’s 3W customers can conveniently swap discharged batteries with fully charged ones at strategically located battery stations, often at petrol stations and metro stations. “The network of quick interchange stations will empower electric three-wheeler drivers to exchange their batteries in less than two minutes,” said Narang.

Currently, OSM’s pan-India network comprises more than 180 dealerships, and the company plans to open at least one dealer a week.