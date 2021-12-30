Omicron a sentiment change for industry: Sarovar Hotels MD

After a brief period of improving occupancies, Omicron has come as a sentiment change for the hotel and hospitality industry, including Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, its MD Ajay K Bakaya said.

While there have been some cancellations, especially in places like Delhi – where a Level 1 yellow alert has been issued in view of rising Covid cases – and Goa, the overall occupancies continue to remain high.

The average occupancy levels in 2021 has been in the 60-65 per cent range, up from the 40 per cent levels of 2020; and if Omicron and a third wave do not cause any major derailment to the sector, then occupancies are expected to be up to 65-70 per cent in 2022.

Average room rates (ARR) have seen a slight improvement (up 17 per cent y-o-y) in 2021 to around ₹4,000, up from ₹3,400 in 2020. Rates are however, lower (down by 7 per cent) than the pre-Covid year of 2019, when ARR was at ₹4,300.

Recovery factors

Bakaya said Omicron could be a “sentiment dampener”, but “is unlikely to be a big disruptor”. High vaccinations and low mortality rate of the new variant are factors that will come into play for recoveries.

“If you see sentiments around travel improved for most places in India, except Kerala where Covid cases continue to be high. Places like Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Goa, Uttarakhand and so on, have seen good holiday-season bookings. Most places recovered and there was a 30 per cent growth over 2019 for us,” he told BusinessLine.

Despite rising Omicron cases, not many cancellations happened in the banqueting and marriage segment for the December–early January period across most of the 97 properties that the Gurugram-based hotel and hospitality chain manages. Advance bookings for weddings or large banqueting orders come in one month in advance now compared to two to three months time during pre-Covid.

Sarovar currently manages its own brands under Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico & Hometel; and Golden Tulip’s brands that include Royal Tulip & Tulip Inn.

“We are witnessing some cancellations mid-January onwards. But the situation is still not worrying. There have been few hospitaliszations and low mortality. So we do not see the current instance as a disruptor. But a sentiment dampener definitely,” Bakaya said.

F&B revenues

The Delhi government has imposed fresh restrictions including night curfews, reduced operating capacity of restaurants and bars (50 per cent) and restrictions on wedding attendees. And this will impact F&B revenues for hotels. Other States are also exploring the possibility of re-imposing fresh curbs.

Corporate travel, that was just about picking up – and a major driver of revenues for the hotel segment – has again taken a backseat with corporates cutting back on travel due to rising Covid cases. “There was some off-take at the mid and junior level in the corporate travel segment. But that may now pause for some time,” he added.

Sarovar, however, is expecting to go ahead with inauguration of new properties in 2022. There are 14 lined up in places like Bengaluru, Puducherry, Sonepat, Jamnagar, Orai, Dwarka and in the neighboring country of Nepal.

“There is some slowdown in construction activity which is leading to delays in opening new properties. But at least eight properties are expected to come on-stream this year,” Bakaya said. In 2021, Sarovar has set up seven new properties.