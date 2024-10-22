Omnia Technologies, a global leader in processing automation and bottling technologies, has announced a strategic joint venture with India’s Economy Process Solutions, a key provider of vacuum systems and process equipment.

Headquartered in Pune, this joint venture aims to become a leading provider of processing and packaging equipment for companies across India’s beverage, pharmaceutical, and dairy industries.

Omnia Technologies, based in Treviso, Italy, generates over €700 million in turnover with 37 production sites and employs around 2,500 people. Known for brands like Della Toffola, Bertolaso, and TMCI Padovan, the company has been collaborating with Economy Process Solutions since 1996, promoting the Della Toffola brand in India.

The joint venture will leverage Omnia Technologies’ technological expertise and Economy Process Solutions’ deep understanding of the Indian market to drive long-term growth.

A Centre of Excellence will be established in Pune to enhance local engineering and manufacturing capabilities, enabling the joint venture to better serve Indian customers across the beverage, pharma, and dairy sectors.

“This partnership is a game-changer for both Omnia Technologies and Economy Process Solutions. Combining our global technology and high-end expertise with our partner’s local manufacturing strength and knowledge of the Indian market, we are setting a new benchmark in advanced processing, bottling and packaging technologies for the region. India is an extremely dynamic market, which demands constant innovation: we are here to lead the way,” Andrea Stolfa, CEO of Omnia Technologies commented.

Rajesh Ahuja, Founder and CEO of Economy Process Solutions said, “Our partnership signs a new era of growth and innovation. This Joint Venture enables us to offer world-class solutions at competitive costs, strengthens our capabilities and enhances employment.

By leveraging India’s local competitive engineering capabilities, the partnership will boost domestic production, making advanced automation and bottling technologies more accessible to Indian companies. Additionally, the creation of a Centre of Excellence will foster innovation and skill development, further strengthening the country’s industrial ecosystem and contributing to economic growth.”

Ahead of its official launch in December 2024, this joint venture will make its debut at Drink Technology India 2024, a key industry event taking place in Mumbai from October 23 - 25.