Omron Healthcare Manufacturing India, a subsidiary of Omron Healthcare Corporation Japan, has begun the construction of its new plant in Chennai with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The ceremony was held with SMCC Construction India, the Indian subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., a Japanese general contracting major supporting Omron for the construction of the facility.

In May, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Omron Healthcare and the Tamil Nadu government in Tokyo in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was on a nine-day tour to Japan and Singapore to garner investments. Omron Healthcare had then said it will invest ₹128 crore to set up its first Indian facility in Chennai to manufacture blood pressure monitors.

Later, it was announced that the manufacturing facility will come up at ‘Origins by Mahindra’, an industrial cluster in Chennai developed by Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Ltd (MIPCL), which is a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan.

In a press release, Omron Healthcare said the new facility will further strengthen its presence in the home healthcare device industry in the country as well as its global network of production facilities with locations in Japan, China, Vietnam, Italy and Brazil.

The company said the operations of the factory are likely to begin from March 2025.