OMRON Healthcare to expand retail presence in South India

OMRON Healthcare India, a global leader in digital blood pressure monitoring domain, has outlined its plans to step up business in South India by tapping into opportunity in Tier II and II cities starting from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
This is part of the Kyoto, Japanese based diversified company vision to strengthen the availability and practice of home healthcare monitoring with quality medical devices like digital blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, thermometers, nerve stimulators, body fat monitors and weighing scales.
Interacting with media here on Friday, Masanori Matsubara, MD of Omran Healthcare India and Rohot Saini, Genera Manager, India Sales, highlighted how the company is seeking to consolidate its market share in the home care segment, which has seen string growth during the Covid pandemic period.
As per varied studies, high blood pressure or hypertension is one of the most common causes for sudden heart attack. Out of 300 million hypertensive people, around 50 per cent of people don’t get themselves diagnosed, 30 per cent of them only go for an actual check-up and a miniscule population of just 20 per cent has its BP under control.
Saini said, “Omron expects to grow its market share in South India from 30 per cent to 40 per cent in FY 2021-22. Last year we sold over 1.2 million digital BP monitors for a 54 per cent market share backed by advanced sensing technology ensures safety and accuracy through advanced IntelliSense and IntelliWrap technology.”
“We are aiming at a turnover of ₹221 crore in FY 21-22, up 10 per cent over the previous year,” he said.
Established in 2010, OMRON Healthcare India is a key player in the health care segment providing various medical technologies for monitoring and therapy. Currently majority of the products are sourced from Vietnam, he said.
