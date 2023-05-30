Omron Healthcare, a Japan-based manufacturer and distributor of personal healthcare products, will set up a medical devices manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu at a cost of ₹128 crore.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Osaka, Japan on Tuesday, according to a press release from the State government.

The OMRON Group has diversified business presence including industrial automation, healthcare devices, and electronic components manufacturing, with exports to over 120 countries.

Under healthcare business, the company is into the manufacture of home blood pressure monitoring kits, portable main management devices, fitness devices including wearables and respiratory devices such as table-top nebulizer systems to name a few.

Inviting investments

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has been touring Singapore and Japan over the last week to attract investments to the State and to invite business communities to the Global Investor Meet (GIM) to be held in January 2024.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu signed six MoUs worth ₹818.9 crore with Japanese companies to set up various manufacturing facilities across the State.