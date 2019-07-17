Companies

Onam Business Expo begins at Kochi’s RIIFT Fashion Mall

Kochi | Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

RIIFT Fashion Mall started an Onam Business Expo in Vytilla near Kochi on Tuesday, displaying products from the textile fashion industry.

Several investors from the textile fashion industry across the country are participating in the expo, which is mainly targeted at B2B and B2C segments. Wholesalers and manufacturers from Surat, Mumbai are displaying their products which would be beneficial for customers here to choose right products without any third party intervention, a press release said.

RIIFT also operates an e-store on its website www.riift.in with over 800 wholesalers from the fashion textile field offering their products to customers. The store also intends to provide a platform for displaying and selling products to innovative businesses, fashion designers, home makers.

Published on July 17, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Choppy winds: Suzlon defaults on ₹1,169-crore bond payment