Onam Business Expo begins at Kochi’s RIIFT Fashion Mall

RIIFT Fashion Mall started an Onam Business Expo in Vytilla near Kochi on Tuesday, displaying products from the textile fashion industry.

Several investors from the textile fashion industry across the country are participating in the expo, which is mainly targeted at B2B and B2C segments. Wholesalers and manufacturers from Surat, Mumbai are displaying their products which would be beneficial for customers here to choose right products without any third party intervention, a press release said.

RIIFT also operates an e-store on its website www.riift.in with over 800 wholesalers from the fashion textile field offering their products to customers. The store also intends to provide a platform for displaying and selling products to innovative businesses, fashion designers, home makers.