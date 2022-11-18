One Point One Solutions has reported that its net profit in the September quarter was up three times at ₹2 crore against ₹0.47 crore logged in the same period last year, largely on better margin.

Revenue from operations was flat at ₹34.79 crore (₹34.57 crore). EBITDA was down at ₹8.65 crore (₹9.03 crore) but EBITDA margin increased to 5.50 per cent against 1.35 per cent.

In the previous quarter, the company had signed a contract with The Giving Movement, a client based in Dubai. The process went live in the September quarter, said the company.

The company is now looking for more contracts in other regions as well. One more contract has been signed up and others are still under finalisation, it added.

Related Stories Stocks that will see action on November 18, 2022 Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Electronics, Nykaa, Kirloskar Brothers, Equitas SFB, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra Lifespace, Khandwala Sec READ NOW

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, said the growth was sustained and driven by the new client additions along with expansion in business from domestic customers to international customers.

The company plans to improve margins by increasing efficiency and seat occupancy across locations. It is continually expanding its portfolio of value-added products and focus on extending customer and geographical reach.

The company is implementing strategic initiatives to focus on quality growth and improving profitability. The marketing strategies are being redesigned to understand consumer preferences and behaviour patterns, and are being aligned more closely with portfolio, he said.

“We are targeting to grow at 30-40 per cent CAGR for the next 3-5 years led by our efforts in the domestic and international markets,” he added.

Related Stories SGX Nifty indicates flat opening for domestic markets Action will be in select sectors, new-age tech stocks READ NOW

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit