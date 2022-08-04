One Point One Solutions turns corner, logs ₹2-cr profit

One Point One Solutions, a leader in business process management services, reported net profit of ₹2 crore in the June quarter against a net loss of ₹65 lakh logged in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 16 per cent to ₹35 crore (₹30 crore). EBITDA jumped 52 per cent to ₹8 crore (₹5 crore).

The company signed two new clients and their processes will go live in the September quarter, taking the company one step closer to its year-end target to achieve full capacity utilisation. The current capacity utilisation was at 64 per cent on one shift basis.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions, said the growth was sustained driven by the new client additions, and expansion in business from existing customers. Margins improved on the back of enhanced efficiency and improved seat occupancy across locations, he said.

The company had entered into a strategic partnership with Bahwan Cybertek to tap into the $5-billion IT services market in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region in the quarter under review. The partnership will add another major dimension for growth in the company’s international business and subsequent utilisation of capacities, he said.