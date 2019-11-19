OneLife raises Rs 5 crore in Pre-Series A Funding

Innovations to disinfect and purify the air
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
Onelife Nutriscience, which owns consumer healthcare brand ‘Onelife – Live it right’, has raised Pre-Series A funding of Rs 5 crore from a group of High Net worth Individuals (HNIs) from pharmaceuticals and healthcare & Chemicals industry.
The company will use the funds for geographical expansion, online and offline expansion, marketing and team building, it said in a statement.
“The funds raised will help us strengthen our product range, expand geographies, increase online and offline presence, invest in marketing and brand building and add further talent. We are targeting to achieve three times growth over next 18 months,” Onelife Founder Gaurav Aggarwal said.
Onelife has over 100 products in the nutrition, wellness and beauty space with presence in more than 15 cities across West and North India.
