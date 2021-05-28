OnePlus to unveil its new smart TV in India on June 10

Global technology brand OnePlus on Friday announced the upcoming launch of its new OnePlus TV, which will be unveiled at the OnePlus Summer Launch event on June 10 2021.

The new OnePlus smart TV will be its latest addition to the OnePlus TV U Series.

The new smart TV will offer a “premium” product experience to users. It will have a minimalistic design and a host of curated streaming experiences across different screen sizes and price segments in India, the brand said.

Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus said, “As we continue to build our connected device portfolio, our new smart TV will further elevate the intelligent ecosystem experience for our users. As always, consistent market analysis and community feedback continue to shape our product offerings for the Indian market.”

OnePlus entered the smart TV segment in India in 2019 with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1 Series in India. The brand then went on to launch the OnePlus TV U and Y Series in the country last year.

The global launch of the new OnePlus TV will be hosted along with the upcoming OnePlus Nord launch for India and Europe at 7 PM IST, 10 June, via livestream.