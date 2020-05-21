Companies

ONGC, NTPC to set up joint venture for renewable energy business

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 21, 2020 Published on May 21, 2020

istock   -  istock/asbe

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and NTPC are planning to set up a joint venture company for the renewable energy business.

The two have signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday in Delhi to formalise this arrangement.

“The MoU will enable both companies to achieve their targets in renewable energy business,” an ONGC statement said.

As per the MoU, NTPC and ONGC will explore and set up renewable power assets including offshore wind, in India and overseas, and explore opportunities in the fields of sustainability, storage, e-mobility and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) compliant projects, the statement added.

ONGC has a renewable portfolio of 176 MW comprising 153 MW wind power and 23 MW solar. NTPC has 920 MW of installed renewable power capacity in its portfolio with about 2300 MW of renewable energy projects under construction and aims to reach 32 GW by 2032.

Published on May 21, 2020
NTPC Ltd
ONGC
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CCI approves Nuoco Vistas acquisition of Emami Cement
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.