State-run ONGC said on Friday that it is keen to engage international oil & gas companies to enhance production from its maturing Mumbai High field on the Arabian Sea.

Also read: ONGC slashes offshore helicopter sorties during monsoon to avoid accidents

“ONGC is keen to engage an internationally-proven ‘Technical Service Provider’ to enhance production from its maturing Mumbai High field on the Arabian Sea. The Service Provider would be identified through an international competitive bidding (ICB), already floated on June 1, 2024, with due date for bid submission on September 15, 2024,” the E&P major said.

The giant multi-layered Mumbai High field, which commenced production 48 years ago in 1976, is currently in its mature stage of production and ONGC has implemented a number of schemes in this field to improve production, it added.

Mumbai High is one of the prime assets of ONGC and significant upside is still to be unlocked here if ONGC applies best-in-class reservoir management technologies and adopt globally-best operational and management practices.

“All international oil & gas majors, having annual revenue above $75 billion, are invited to participate in this ICB,” the Maharatna company said.

As a custodian and operator of Mumbai High field, ONGC said it is keen to collaborate with a global ‘Technical Service Provider’. The service provider would be contracted for ten years, extendable by another five years.

The identified service provider would carry out a comprehensive review of field performance and identify improvements in Wells, Reservoir including water injection, and Facilities Management (WRFM), it added.

The service provider would suggest and help implement suitable technological interventions to improve production. Integrated reservoir/FEED studies and the development of a detailed work plan for field development would also be within the scope of work.