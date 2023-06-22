State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday announced a significant milestone with the successful linkage of Panna Process Platform with subsea pipelines, which lie around 70 km offshore at a depth of about 65 metres.

Currently, the Panna Process Platform is producing 3.6 million standard cubic metres of natural gas per day from the field, the Maharatna company said.

ONGC has achieved a significant cost reduction of around $43,000 per day by connecting the platform with subsea pipelines, which will lead to hassle-free evacuation of gas, it added.

The Panna-Mukta oilfield consists of two adjacent offshore oil fields northwest of Mumbai.

Additionally, the submarine pipeline connection minimizes the production downtime associated with tanker changeovers and eliminates demurrage charges during adverse weather conditions. These combined savings and improved operational agility position ONGC for long-term success in the offshore oil and gas sector.

This remarkable feat is a triumph for ONGC and underscores its commitment to technological advancement and ushering in operational excellence in the oil and gas industry to raise output and further secure India’s energy interest.