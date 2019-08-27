Online hiring witnesses 5 per cent slowdown in growth in first half of 2019: Report

The online hiring trend in the first half of 2019 (January to June period) has witnessed a 5 per cent slowdown in the growth as compared to the second half of 2018, according to a six month analysis done by the Monster Employment Index.

Tier 2 cities have shown a higher hiring demand in the first half of 2019 as compared to the metros. It further mentioned that Baroda and Ahmedabad registered higher hiring demand numbers consistently as compared to the metros, according to the index, .

"The demand was led by Tier 2 cities, sectors like retail, telecom and professions including hospitality and travel and finance and accounting," said Krish Seshadri, CEO, APAC and Gulf, Monster.com.

On the other hand, metro cities have shown a lower hiring demand as compared to the Tier 2 cities. Cities like Delhi (3 per cent), Mumbai (0 per cent), Bengaluru (1 per cent) and Hyderabad (3 per cent) showed a marginal increase in demand, said the report.

"There are certain sectors including agro-based industries, automotive and consumer goods and FMCG that need attention in order to revive demand," said Seshadri

“Concerning automotive industry, there have been certain developments like RBI repo rate cut, which should revive the appetite for car loans and hence the demand. The government is also focusing on electric vehicles, which should help the sector in the long-term,” he added.

The report mentioned that the telecom sector has registered a 35 per cent increase in online hiring demand between second half of 2018 and first half of 2019 and this could be because telecom sector is gearing up for 5G push.

It further added that the automobile sector has registered a 13 percent fall in online hiring demand in the combined time- period of second half of 2018 and first half of 2019. The sales slump has deeply impacted the sector resulting into reduced production and hiring.