Oorja Cleantech introduces ‘VirusKiller’ range of products

Oorja Cleantech LLP, a cleantech solutions provider, has launched VirusKiller in India, which the company claims can neutralise certain viruses and bacteria, including SARS CoV1, in a single-air pass.

It is launching three types of air sterilisers in India: Hextio, VK- 401 and VK-102 designed for both personal and commercial use.

Single-air pass kill rates are instrumental in minimising the risk of cross-contamination. VirusKiller comes in as a solution to the possibility of airborne transmission of coronavirus.

Oorja is importing the air sterilisers from South Korea-based INBair and Radic8. VirusKiller is also being tested in a lab in India for 15 different viruses and bacteria, including Covid-19 virus.

The product has been tested at the Institute of Medical Sciences, School of Medicine National Kangwon University, South Korea.

How does it work?

VirusKiller uses a two-stage process of filtration followed by sterilisation. The first process filters air through a set of mechanical filters that includes the pre-filter, HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter and activated carbon filter to eliminate particles such as dust, pollen, smoke, and some volatile organic compounds. The purified air then goes to the reactor chamber, which sterilises the air by killing viruses, with no by-products being released from the inside.

Madhusudhan Rao, Founder and MD of Oorja Cleantech LLP, in a statement, said: “We bring expertise in the cleantech space and see immense potential in VirusKiller to create a safer and cleaner environment. It is tested and certified for the ability to kill viruses in a single pass.”