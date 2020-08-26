Oorja Cleantech to import ‘Viruskiller’ air sterilizers

Oorja Cleantech LLP plans to bring Viruskiller air sterilizers from South Korea in the Indian market.

Analysis by a leading Indian laboratory showed that SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) as well as 14 other respiratory viruses were effectively eliminated by the Viruskiller VK 401 made by Radic8 - a Korean company. With a triple-filter arrangement of a pre-filter, a carbon filter and a HEPA filter and a reactor chamber comprising of nanotubes coated with Titanium dioxide (TiO2) and high power Ultraviolet C (UVC) lamps, Viruskiller successfully neutralises viruses and bacteria in the air.

Hyderabad-based Oorja Cleantech is importing the technology in three different configurations- Hextio, VK- 401 and VK-102. These steriliser units, each with a lifespan of over ten years, are designed for both personal and commercial use.

Madhusudhan Rao, founder and MD of Oorja Cleantech LLP, said: “It is important to focus on reducing exposure to airborne infections in public settings. We can control what we touch, eat or drink, but have no choice when it comes to the air we breathe. Recent bulletins from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US and the World Health Organization suggest the airborne nature of SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19); hence our focus is on providing sterilised air.”