The Mines Ministry is looking to resume operations at the Surda copper mine in Jharkhand over the next “one to two months”. Process to obtain necessary clearances have been initiated for two other mines at the Indian Copper Complex in Ghatshila – Rakha and Kendadih - a top Ministry official told businessline. It is to be noted that Hindustan Copper, the Mines Ministry PSE, owns these mines.

According to the official, “all necessary clearances – which include forest, environment and others” have been obtained in the last two to three months, post a two-year-odd to-and-fro with the state government. The last of the clearances are expected in the “next few weeks” and “work will resume at this mine over the next one month”.

“Operationalising Surda mines is part of the 100-day plan of the Ministry. And in a month’s time, at the most two, Hindustan Copper should resume work,” the official said.

Last available plans floated by the PSE towards increasing production to 0.9 million tonnes (mt) – from 0.4 mt - at Surda envisages sinking of shaft, deepening of various winzes (inclined passages from one level to another), among others. “The validity of Surda Mining Lease has been extended till March 31, 2040, by the Government of Jharkhand,” another official said.

Re-opening closed mines

The company has also initiated action to re-open the closed mines, and development of new underground mine at Singhbum Copper Belt of ICC namely, Kendadih and Rakha mines.

The Kendadih mine was re-opened in December, 2017, with commissioning of winders after completion of dewatering of the mine. Production contract was awarded in July 2021. Development activities and ore production were started, “but the performance of the contract was not at all satisfactory” which led to termination of the contract in May 2023.

In case of Rakha, the mining lease expired in August 2021. An application was submitted to extend the lease by 20 years. “The Jharkhand government has intimated that it is under process/consideration,” an official said.

The process of engagement of a MDO (Mine Developer-cum-Operator) for re-opening and expansion of Rakha Copper Mine, development of a new underground mine at Chapri Block to produce 3 mtpa of ore and commissioning of a matching capacity new Concentrator Plant at the Copper Complex is under way.

Apart from Jharkhand, it operates copper mines and concentrator plants at the Malanjkhand Copper Project in Madhya Pradesh and the Khetri Copper Complex in Rajasthan. The company also markets products such as copper cathodes, copper wire bars, continuous cast copper rods, as well as by products including anode slime (containing gold and silver), copper sulphate, and sulphuric acid.

As per the company’s FY23 annual report, its production capacity is at 4.24 mt and it plans on increasing it three fold to 12.20 mtpa by FY29.

Copper imports

India has already identified copper as a critical mineral, with copper refining being significant for the industrial segment. The country’s annual capacity was around 8 lakh ton in FY24. Import (of copper concentrate) was ₹25,951 crore last fiscal.

In case of refined copper, production stood at 5.1 lakh ton, import at 3.6 lakh ton and export at 0.3 lakh ton. The import reliance at refining stage is about 40 per cent. Refined copper imports were valued at ₹24,552 crore.