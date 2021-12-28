Companies

Optimus Pharma launches molnupiravir

Our Hyderabad Bureau December 28 | Updated on December 28, 2021

Optimus Pharma has launched molnupiravir following approval for its emergency use in the treatment of high-risk patients of Covid-19, in the Indian market. The Hyderabad-based company successfully completed the phase 3 clinical trial on 1,218 subjects across 29 geographical study sites all over India.

“We want to cover maximum demographic diversity into our trial in order to obtain data across the different geographical regions of the country and conclusive evidence that Molnupiravir is able to bring about viral load reduction over five days of treatment duration,” D Srinivasa Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Optimus Pharma said in a release.

Published on December 28, 2021

Covid-19
