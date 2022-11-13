Oracle India plans to focus on healthcare and public sector verticals to drive growth in the region.

It will also strengthen its partner ecosystem and increase hiring of skilled and specialised workforce to serve the growing demand for its offerings, said Garrett Ilg, President of Japan and Asia Pacific, Oracle.

The company sees healthcare as a big market opportunity as the sector had been inert in introducing innovation to its system, according to Garrett.

“The relationship between the provider and the biller was stagnant in the healthcare vertical, given that transformation and innovation took a backseat due to challenges bought on by Covid-19. But now, the sector is poised for a massive transformation,” he told businessline.

Cerner’s acquisition

Oracle’s acquisition of Cerner in 2021 for $28.3 billion, a provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems, will accelerate the foray, said Garrett. “We will bring Cerner into the business landscape in India as well. We will be moving Cerner into cloud infrastructure to make it more accessible and easier to use.”

Garrett also said the company will aim to help hospitals and pharmaceutical companies be more proactive and build a better infrastructure that will enable them to handle situations like pandemic better.

Oracle is also seeing continued traction from the public sector and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) verticals in India.

“Post Covid-19 the public sector is going through a massive transformation as they have understood citizen service has to improve and expand. They need a result-based architecture to address their fragmented applications and platforms and Oracle provides the same with our skilled set of architects in India,” Garrett said.

The company even plans to reinforce its relationship with the BFSI vertical.

As Indian banks are witnessing a huge number of microtransactions now, and the stock exchanges are seeing more trades than ever, this provides Oracle the opportunity to help those organisations with data, analytics, application layers, and cloud infrastructure.

Financial performance

Globally, Oracle clocked $11.4 billion in revenues, a year-on-year growth of 18 per cent during Q1 FY23.

India’s Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) unit clocked over 100 per cent growth for the third year in succession, Kapil Makhija, Vice-President, and Head, Technology Cloud, Oracle India, told businessline.

In order to serve the growing demand Oracle is seeing for its offerings across verticals, it plans to hire more architects with technical expertise, Garrett said.

“The role of cloud architects is unique now compared to the past, architects are now understanding the application infrastructure, ecosystem, workflow, and market strategy of customers rather than just implementing the service,” he added.

Oracle also plans to invest more in building a stronger partner ecosystem in India. It has created catalyst programmes, where partners are certified and rewarded for their performance.

Oracle’s partner ecosystem consists of distribution partners and global system integrators. It is also increasingly working with local partners that operate in specific market verticals, said Garrett.