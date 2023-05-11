Chennai-based Orchid Pharma has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹59.13 crore for the fourth quarter against a net loss of ₹6.58 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company turned profitable in the third quarter of FY23 after several quarters of losses, with a consolidated net profit of ₹6.73 crore. The company’s revenue from operations, on a year-on-year basis, grew by 18 per cent to ₹210 crore (₹178 crore) during the March 2023 quarter.
For the full year, Orchid Pharma’s consolidated net profit stood at ₹46.32 crore in FY23 against a net loss of ₹1.95 crore. Revenue from operations grew by 19 per cent to ₹666 crore in FY23 against ₹560 crore in FY22.
Company profile
Established in 1992, Orchid Pharma is involved in the R&D, manufacture, marketing, and export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms (FDF) for segments like anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory, central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular segment (CVS), nutraceuticals, and other oral and sterile products.
The drug-maker exports to over 40 countries. In April 2020, Gurugram-based Dhanuka Laboratories took over Orchid Pharma under a corporate insolvency resolution plan. After the restructuring process, Orchid Pharma shares were relisted on the bourses on November 3, 2020.
Shares of Orchid Pharma closed at ₹395 apiece on NSE on Wednesday, slightly down from Tuesday’s close of ₹398.45 per share.