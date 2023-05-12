As screenshots of cheaper ONDC orders trend on social media, hyperlocal apps on the platform like Magicpin and PhonePe’s Pincode have seen a significant jump in daily orders. Magicpin reported 100 per cent growth in daily orders on the ONDC network in the week ending May 7. Whereas, PhonePe’s e-commerce app, Pincode, said it has been processing over 5,000 orders per day in just one month since its launch.

“In a week, Magicpin doubled its orders to touch 20,000 a day. The number of orders soared beyond expectations as Magicpin doubled its daily orders via its own buyer app and through buyer apps of multiple platforms like Paytm, Phonepe’s Pincode, and Meesho,” the hyperlocal company said in a statement on Friday.

‘Massive leap’

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, Magicpin said, “This milestone reflects our collaboration with the ONDC team and the combined relentless efforts to provide the best local discovery and rewards platform for the customers. “ Within the first four weeks of joining ONDC, Magicpin has scaled from 100 to 10,000 orders a day. In the fifth week, it saw a massive leap to 20,000 daily orders.

App installs

Similarly, a month-old shopping app on the ONDC platform, Pincode, said it has surpassed 50,000 installs on the Play Store to become one of the top 50 Android apps on the Play Store and among the top 10 apps on the App Store. In addition to this milestone, Pincode got over 5,000 orders per day, showcasing the app’s growing popularity in Bangalore, where it currently serves customers. Users in Bangalore are utilising the app to buy daily necessities such as groceries and order food.

“The ONDC platform has emerged as a game changer for India’s local commerce, and we are delighted that Pincode is leading the charge on this. Pincode remains committed to enhancing the shopping experience for its users by consistently expanding its selection of stores and adding more categories within the app,” said Lalit Singh, General Manager, Pincode. The app will be available in additional cities across India over the next few weeks.