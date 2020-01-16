Orient Electric launches air circulating chandeliers

Orient Electric Ltd, an arm of the CK Birla Group, has launched new Eleganza series of air circulating luxury chandeliers.

"The company is targeting to not only growth in this category, but is also building a dominant share in the next two years," Atul Jain, Executive Vice President, Orient Electric Ltd told the media here on Thursday.

Orient Eleganza range includes three distinctly featured air circulating luxury chandeliers. The price ranges from ₹17,500 to ₹23,500.

“With rising aspirations and affluence driving consumer spending in India, there is an ever-increasing demand for world-class luxury products," Jain said.

The demand for luxury lifestyle was no longer confined to Tier-1 cities only but is equally prevalent in Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities, he added.