Orient Electric launches energy-efficient inverter air-coolers

Orient Electric Ltd, part of the diversified $2.4-billion CK Birla Group, has launched a range of energy-efficient inverter air-coolers powered by electronically commutated motor (ECM) technology, which is said to save up to 50 per cent on energy costs.

The company’s air-cooler range includes ‘smart’ appliances that are IoT-enabled, work on Wi-Fi and can also be controlled by voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. Orient is eyeing a 25 per cent market share in the air-cooler segment over the next two years.

“Our new range of energy-saving inverter air-coolers have been developed based on the strong consumer need identification of energy efficiency with 50 per cent power savings, high-thrust air delivery, silent operation and convenience of control through IoT & voice controls,” said Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, Orient Electric. The air-coolers, ranging from 8 litres to 105 litres, are priced at ₹5,190 to ₹19,900.

“By a modest assumption, I can say that India can save up to 9,200 GWh electricity, estimated at around ₹7,350 crore annually, if all air-coolers installed in the country are replaced with inverter technology-based air-coolers,” Khanna said.

On the company’s expansion plans, he said: “We have adequate capacities for manufacture but are scouting for a location to set up a greenfield plant in South India. A decision to set up the plant has been taken; we are yet to finalise the location and investment plan.”

Expanded presence

“We are one the fastest growing brands in the air-coolers segment in the country,” said Salil Kappoor, Business Head, Home Appliances, Orient Electric. “Unlike conventional induction motors, the electronically commutated motors have voltage rectifiers and electronic control circuits which eliminate friction and motor noise, thus enhancing service life while consuming less than 50 per cent electricity as compared to induction motors.

“We have a strong pan-India presence and we are now aggressively working to ramp up presence in the southern markets.”

The company is set to launch an ad campaign, including television commercials, with its brand ambassador MS Dhoni, later this month.

The organised market for coolers is estimated at ₹2,200 crore, accounting for about 3 million units per annum. There is also a huge unorganised segment in the sector.