Orient Electric launches energy efficient, IoT-enabled fans at ₹2,850

Orient Electric, part of the diversified C K Birla Group, has launched a new range of inverter-motor based fans for the upcoming summer season.

The company said that with the launch of i-Series it is strategically focusing on strengthening its market share in the energy-efficient and premium fans segment.

In a statement, Rakesh Khanna, MD and CEO Orient Electric Ltd said: “We have been consistently focusing on developing products which are innovative and disruptive. Acknowledging the climate emergency, the rise of environmentally conscious consumerism and the Government’s push for energy conservation, we are launching our new i-Series range of inverter motor based fans which are smart, energy efficient, IoT-enabled, and environment friendly. “

Orient i-Series fans are BEE 5-star rated and claims to consume 50 per cent less energy compared to ordinary fans. The Price range starts at ₹2,850. The new range include i-Floral, Hector 500, and IoT-enabled and voice-controlled i-Float fan in a variety of colours and designs to suit any setting and décor, the company added.

Atul Jain, Executive Vice President said: "This is an opportune time for the company to launch this range given that the BEE energy efficiency norms are becoming mandatory for fans from July 2020.”