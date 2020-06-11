Orient Green reports its first profit since listing 10 years ago

A surfeit of trucks and a huge deficit of ‘good’ drivers
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
It has been a long wait for investors of Orient Green Power Ltd, the wind power company promoted by the Chennai-based Shriram group, for a net profit. On Wednesday, the company announced that it had made a net profit of ₹20.60 crore for 2019-20 — the first profit since the company came out with its ₹900-crore IPO in 2010.
The path of Orient Green Power’s turnaround has been long and arduous. The company began operations in 2006 as a wind and biomass company, but has since divested its biomass power portfolio. Today, it is a pure-play wind energy company; it owns 421 MW of wind power, including 11 MW in Croatia.
The company has been in the red practically since inception mainly because of unpaid dues from state-owned electricity distribution company, mainly those of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Orient Green has 308 MW of wind assets in Tamil Nadu. It used to sell power to Tamil Nadu’s utility, TANGEDCO, but after a few years of bad experience, when the utility refused to purchase power ostensibly because of technical issues, Orient Green wriggled out of its long-term agreement with the utility and started selling its power to industrial consumers directly.
Also, the company had put about 150 MW of capacity under the ‘REC scheme’, which meant that it would get no premium for the power from these plants but would instead get ‘renewable energy certificates’ that it could sell in the market for cash. The RECs were to be bought by ‘obligated entities’, to meet their mandated ‘renewable purchase obligations’.
However, since (until two years back), the regulators never enforced the obligations, there was nobody to buy the certificates. Orient Green was left with a huge pile of RECs, whose market value was negligible.
The lethal combination of utility backing down, mounting unpaid dues and worthless RECs did the damage. The company’s finances were badly impaired, which manifested itself mainly in terms of interest charges. For example, in 2015-16, when the company’s turnover was ₹402 crore, its interest burden was ₹278 crore.
In the meantime, the Shriram group refinanced about ₹700 crore of debt and has allowed Orient Green to defer interest payments. This gave the company a breather. Also, it hived off its bleeding biomass business into a separate company and subsequently sold it, salvaging some cash.
While actions such as getting out of the PPA with TANGEDCO and debt restructure, aided by better sales of electricity and improvement in the REC market, helped Orient Green hold itself from slipping inexorably into the red, a few favourable developments happened in 2019-20.
First, the company won a case in Madhya Pradesh, ending a dispute over whether or not the state government owed the company ‘fixed charges’ for its biomass plants. This victory allowed the company to recognise a receipt of ₹45 crore from Madhya Pradesh as income.
Second, the government of Andhra Pradesh, which had been balking at paying the company at the agreed tariff of ₹4.70 a kWhr, released ₹23 crore, against Orient Green’s claims of ₹61 crore. (The rest of the amount is the subject matter of a legal dispute — but the company expects to win.)
Third, the REC prices firmed up during the year. Orient Green fully liquidated its REC inventory and got ₹48.44 crore, compared with ₹28.60 crore in the previous year.
The result of all this is seen again in interest costs, which declined to ₹153 crore (from ₹165 crore in the previous year, and ₹278 crore in 2015-16). Interest charges as a percentage of revenue declined to 39 per cent last year, from a high of 70 per cent in 2015-16. Its total debt stands reduced to ₹1,351 crore (including ₹700 crore of group debt), compared with ₹1,978 crore in 2015-16.
In a chat with BusinessLine today, Orient Green’s Managing Director, Sesha Ayyar Venkatachalam said the Covid-19 pandemic would not affect its current year’s business, because the company is allowed to generate and bank the electricity with the state utilities. It has time till March to draw the banked power — so, it would be ready to supply power to its customers when they come out of the lockdown phase.
The customers are all AAA rated — they include corporate biggies such as Infosys, TVS and Madura Coats. Last year, Orient Green got an average price of ₹5.30 a kWhr for its electricity, gross, before factoring in government charges and income from REC.
It is too early to say whether the current year will see Orient Green reward its shareholders — it may not, given the still high level of debt — but the company is closer its maiden dividend than ever before.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
Can the e-bicycle or the e-scooter be the answer to tackle congestion? Car makers think they have the answer
‘Faujis’ are front and centre of a Noida start-up’s outsourced fleet management vision
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
This is not the first time powerhouses of musical talent have stood up to be counted
Digital hearings have their pros and cons. And moments of hilarity
Taking a small enterprise online in a bid to get through the lockdown is dubbed an act of greed on social ...
George Clooney’s Trial by Media turns the lens on the role of the American media in six high-profile trials
Getting more animated in a Covid-19 world
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...