OSlash raises $5 mn funding from 40-plus operators

OSlash, an enterprise software that facilitates cross-sharing of information in a workplace, has raised a $5-million bridge round from more than 40 operators including Kunal Shah (CEO, Cred), Christian Oestlien (VP Product, YouTube), Akshay Kothari (COO, Notion), and Cristina Cordova (Partner, First Round),

This round adds to the $2.5 million OSlash raised in September 2021 from Accel Partners and other angel investors. Led by Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash is currently valued at $50 million. The company plans to use the fresh funds for hirings in the US and Europe, and grow its universal search tool, which pulls together information from disparate applications.

“It’s great to have onboard top executives from companies we love. Their expertise in SaaS definitely lends itself to a better product for everyone. With web applications becoming commonplace, everyone is constantly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information scattered across different applications. There’s an urgent need for a better way to navigate and share work,” said OSlash CEO Pansari.

OSlash is used by over 3,000 teams worldwide including Cred, Khan Academy, and Twitch. Kevin Weil, former head of product at Instagram, Twitter, and an early investor at OSlash, said, “The power to index links and retrieve information quickly is crucial for organisations that want to scale. I’m excited for OSlash to become the de facto way employees at every company keep information at their fingertips.”

OSlash is an enterprise productivity tool that enables teams to access information rapidly using everyday words. Naming URLs and files — a practice common in big tech companies like Linkedin, Google, and Meta — creates a single source, helping teams collaborate. OSlash said it is building a universal search on its platform that would allow employees to access information within their workplace.