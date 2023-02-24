With the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) staying the order which allowed the initiation of insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment, Punit Goenka is looking to complete the merger deal with Sony Pictures at the earliest.

“We respect the decision taken by the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and remain committed towards protecting the interests of all stakeholders. Our focus continues to be on the timely completion of the proposed merger,” said Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment.

Goenka had filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking relief against the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which allowed IndusInd Bank to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment.

“Goenka is taking all the necessary steps as per law, to protect the interests of all stakeholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) and to achieve a timely completion of the proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment. Goenka firmly believes in the potential of the merger, to deliver immense value to all stakeholders. ZEE is a debt-free and financially strong company, and believes in value creation for its stakeholders,” the office of Punit Goenka had said in a statement on Thursday.

Zee Entertainment stocks were under pressure since Thursday morning after NCLT allowed a petition by IndusInd to initiate a debt resolution process against the media company. The move could have jeopardised the merger between Zee and Sony.