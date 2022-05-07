Over 1,200 delegates attend ICSI conference 

The third national conference of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) received an overwhelming response with over 1,200 delegates attending the first day of the event held in Kochi on Friday. Around 350 delegates attended the function directly while another 1,000 took part virtually in the two-day event held in hybrid mode.

ICSI President, Devendra V Deshpande, said the role of the company secretary is becoming an important parameter with non-financial metrics becoming a major component in the corporate structure. “More than 600 company secretaries are already working either as Chairman or Managing Directors in corporate houses in India,” he added.

‘Playing vital role’

KN Raghavan, Chairman, Marine Products Export Development Authority and Tea Board of India, said company secretaries play a vital role in ensuring that the corporate sector follows the regulations laid out by the Government in letter and spirit.

Hibi Eden, Member of Parliament, inaugurated the function. The first day also saw deliberations over critical aspects of SEBI compliance and financial impacts of non-financial reporting.