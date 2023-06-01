E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched its latest edition of the End of Season Sale, in which more than 10,000 brands and almost 200,000 sellers will participate across categories including fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products. During its last End of Season Sale (EOSS), more than 82 lakh orders were placed.

Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion, said, “Beginning June 1, 2023, the week-long event will give customers a differentiated shopping experience with the introduction of technology interventions such as image search, video catalogue, virtual try-ons, video commerce, and top filters.”

Trying out fashion

Flipkart has clocked millions of orders in the spring and summer seasons alone, indicating growing demand. As a result, fashion continues to be a top growth driver for Flipkart today, with over 40 per cent of new customers coming in through this vertical.

“We want customers to try out fashion even if they haven’t previously purchased at Flipkart, therefore, we want to make the Pay Later function more visible through this event. The database also reveals that a sizable user base of those who choose not to utilise Pay Later genuinely lacks access to other credit, i.e., a credit card or some other form of credit,” he told businessline.

Better customer experience

The company has introduced of a range of brands at various price points in this sale edition and is also recording growth in emerging metros and T3+ regions for fashion. “Value and affordability remain high priorities for us, and we will continue to work towards them,” Maloo noted.

Flipkart has added a number of features to ensure a pleasant user experience, including video commerce, which enables customers to see the goods more clearly before making a purchase. Flipkart Data shows that over 5 million users use the visual search monthly on average, to follow celebrities and influencers’ fashion style trends. Through image search, users are also able to find deals across e-commerce platform by visually comparing products.

Brands participating this season include home-grown D2C brands such as Being Human, Cultsport, Urbanic, Hershienbox, Mokobara, Fubar, AAdi, Krassa, and The Kapas; ethnic wear brands such as Libas, Biba; and activewear brands including Nike, PUMA, Adidas, HRX, Fastrack. Peter England, Blackberrys, Arrow, and Woodland will also feature in the formalwear selection and Allen Solly, Jack and Jones, and Crocs will feature in the kids’ wear section.