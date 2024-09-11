More than 60per cent of Meesho shoppers are planning to increase their online shopping budgets indicating a growing trend of e-commerce adoption in Tier-II cities.

Shoppers are organising their festive purchases well in advance, according to Meesho’s ‘E-commerce Festive Forecast 2024’ report. The survey, which was rolled out to over 10 lakh Meesho customers and 2.5 lakh sellers, explored the shifting trends among online festive shoppers.

The report highlighted that nearly 24per cent of shoppers combine planned purchases with occasional last-minute buys, and 16per cent are identified as purely last-minute shoppers.

“While a majority of our consumers are looking to increase their online spending, it’s fascinating how social media is reshaping shopping — half of our users now turn to influencers for product recommendations, highlighting their significant role in driving purchase decisions,” said Megha Agarwal, General Manager, Business at Meesho.

“Sellers are venturing into new categories and launching innovative products, reflecting their strategic push to meet evolving consumer demands,” Agarwal added.

Positive Reviews

Social media has a significant impact on festive shopping, with 40per cent of shoppers driven by FOMO (fear of missing out) on popular products. The report also noted the increasing impact of influencer content on consumer choices as nearly half of the respondents rely on influencer affiliate links when shopping for trending products. Positive reviews have become a key driver of online purchases on Meesho, with almost 54per cent of shoppers citing them as the main influence.

Meanwhile, 43per cent of shoppers prioritise high-quality content and detailed product information.

On the seller side, the report shows that 75per cent of sellers are first-time entrepreneurs, many transitioning from traditional jobs such as government or corporate roles. This shift reflects the growing appeal of e-commerce.

Innovation is a key focus for these sellers, with 65per cent preparing for the festive season by launching new products or entering new categories.

Meesho has created nearly 850,000 seasonal job opportunities this festive season within its seller and logistics network, marking a 70per cent increase from last year,