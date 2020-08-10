Over 91,000 small businesses take part in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Amazon’s recently concluded Prime Day sale 2020 saw the largest ever participation from small and medium businesses (SMBs), new member sign-ups, and for engagement with Prime benefits. Over 91,000 SMBs, artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs from over 5,900 pin codes participated in the sale. Of these, more than 62,000 sellers were from non-metro and tier 2/3 cities.

The sale saw members from over 97 per cent pin codes shop across multiple categories. More than twice as many customers signed up for a Prime membership during Prime Day 2020 compared to the last Prime Day, with over 65 per cent of new members from outside of the top 10 cities including towns like Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, Leh in Ladakh, Dholpur and Sirohi in Rajasthan, Koraput in Odisha, Mokokchung in Nagaland, Garo hills in Meghalaya, Gadag in Karnataka, Nagappatinam in Tamil Nadu and Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

“31,000 SMB sellers witnessed their highest sales ever with over 4,000 SMB sellers each registering sales of ₹10 lakh or more, and 209 SMB sellers becoming crorepatis during the 48 hours. Artisans and weavers who sell their unique handmade collection through Amazon Karigar store witnessed a growth of over 6.7 times, and women entrepreneurs from the Saheli program witnessed a growth of 2.6 times over average day sales. Similarly, start-up brands under the Launchpad program grew by 2.1 times over their average day sales. Over a thousand local shops from over 100 cities made their Prime Day debut, growing by 2 times over average day sales. Over 1 million Prime members shopped from small businesses in the 14-day lead up to Prime Day, further helping them with their business revival” said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Amazon Prime, Amazon India.

Prime members chose to shop from a selection of new launches with 300 top brands and 150 unique products from SMB sellers. Prime members loved brands like Milagrow robotic vacuum cleaners, Smart Saver pulse oximeter, Onida (HDLED TV), Boat 20000 mAh power bank, Trytook baking moulds, Samsung Galaxy (M31s), Liomes hand juicers, among others.

“This Prime Day was dedicated to our small business (SMB) partners, who have been increasingly looking to Amazon to keep their businesses running. We are humbled that we were able to help as this was our biggest Prime Day ever for small businesses – nearly 1 lakh SMB sellers (70 per cent from small towns) received orders from across 97 per cent of India’s pin-codes; Karigar artisans, Saheli women sellers, Launchpad entrepreneurs, and Local Shops enjoyed their highest ever day of sales,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager, Amazon India.