Oyo appoints Harshit Vyas as Chief Business Officer

Budget hotel chain Oyo Hotels and Homes on Wednesday announced the appointment of Harshit Vyas as the Chief Business Officer with effect from October 1, 2019.

Vyas, who hails from Bhilwara in Rajasthan, has worked with OYO since its inception. In 2013, he joined the company as one of its first five core employees, focusing on business development for OYO's first city launch in Gurugram.

"Starting my career with OYO has had a great impact on my professional journey and shaped my leadership skills. Over the past five years, I have seen the organisation grow exponentially and am really proud to have been one of the early members of the team that laid the groundwork," said Vyas.

An alumnus of IIT-Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Vyas would report to Aditya Ghosh, CEO OYO, Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia. He will also be responsible for driving execution of all business metrics, including supply, demand, and operations.