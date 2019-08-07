OYO appoints Mandar Vaidya as CEO for Southeast Asia and Middle-East

Budget hotel chain OYO Hotels and Homes on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mandar Vaidya as the Chief Executive Officer for Southeast Asia and the Middle East, effective from August 1, 2019.

This appointment comes as a part of the company’s focus to drive growth in two of its potential markets - Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company has already committed over $200 million in investment in Southeast Asia, said the statement.

Vaidya would be responsible for driving business growth for OYO in these two regions, which include markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the statement added.

"Vaidya has a problem-solving attitude which is necessary as we move towards our goal of transforming the global hospitality landscape. These two markets are crucial to our international expansion strategy and in a brief period of time, we are delivering high-quality accommodation experience to guests in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO Hotels and Homes.

Before joining OYO, Vaidya has earlier worked with McKinsey and Co. for 15 years, from 2002 to 2017. He also taught a problem-solving course at Ashoka University's Young India Fellowship programme.