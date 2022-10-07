October 07

OYO has announced the elevation of Shreerang Godbole as the company’s Chief Service Officer and Shirish Damani as the Chief Revenue Officer.

These appointments are in line with OYO’s focus on optimising its service technology, improving and scaling customer experience, and helping its patrons (hotel owners) build branded, digitally-enabled storefronts with higher revenue generation potential.

During his seven-year tenure at OYO, Shirish has helped revamp the revenue management system at OYO Vacation Homes (OVH), with the acquisition of Leisure Group being the highlight of his stint.

Related Stories OYO reports 21% YoY jump in revenue, plans IPO by early 2023 OYO filed an addendum to its DRHP on Monday READ NOW

On the latest addition to OYO’s leadership team, Ritesh Agarwal said, “Shirish and Shreerang have both been instrumental in building and sustaining growth momentum at OYO. Revenue management has been one of the stand-out success stories at OYO Vacation Homes. Shirish was among the first few to build our dynamic pricing engine which has evolved today to become the core of OYO’s revenue management and also been transformational for small and medium hotels and homes.”

“Shreerang, on the other hand, has helped us build products that sustainably improve and scale customer experience while unlocking revenue maximization opportunities. I am excited to see that our tenured leaders continue to take up larger roles at OYO. Their entrepreneurial spirit combined with their problem-solving acumen have inspired many within the company. I wish them both the very best in their new roles. I am sure they’ll both contribute immensely to OYO’s future,” he added.

Recently, OYO had revamped its flagship patron-facing app, CO-OYO, to empower patrons and their staff with necessary tools to boost revenues. Patrons can now run their own promotional offers ahead of the peak festive travel season this year.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit