Oyo sees recovery in India picking pace on easing of travel curbs

India's Oyo Hotels and Homes chief executive said on Wednesday the SoftBank-backed hospitality startup business was likely to return to levels seen before the second wave, but did not provide a timeline for its potential public offering.
"In India, if all goes well, in a couple of weeks our numbers will be back to pre-wave two and then growing from there," Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said at a Reuters NextNewsmaker event on Wednesday.
The hotel aggregator, in which SoftBank owns 46 per cent stake and is one of its biggest bets, has endured months of layoffs, cost cuts and losses during the global health crisis.
Travel, hospitality tech firms join hands to launch industry association
But with easing travel curbs and increasing vaccinations,the travel demand is slowly recovering in India, with local tourism attractions witnessing a higher traffic.
"Staycations are in vogue and the trend of 'work from anywhere' is not a short-term one," Agarwal said.
He said Oyo, which aggregates bookings for India's budget hotel and allows guests to book hotels via its mobile app,would consider a potential public offering, but did not providea timeline.
"We are looking at upcoming IPOs very closely, I'm sure ourboard will weigh in on our business progress and generallistings of technology companies."
Fuelled by foreign funds and interest from mom-and-pop investors India has seen several listings this year.
Food delivery startup Zomato filed for an IPO in late April and One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Indian payments firm Paytm, is set to file a draft prospectus as early as July 12.
