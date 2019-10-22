Oyo to expand operations across West Bengal

Online travel aggregator OYO Hotels & Homes, is planning to expand operations in Kolkata; and across the State too.

The company plans to near treble its room count to 20,000 by 2020. The aim is to create an additional 15,000 direct and indirect jobs here in West Bengal over the next one year.

The start-up began Kolkata operations in 2015 and has since then expanded its footprint to over 400 hotels and 7,000 rooms.

OYO’s presence in West Bengal also covers smaller towns and Tier-II locations like Darjeeling, Digha, Siliguri, Durgapur and Shantiniketan, among others. Currently, all the six brands from the OYO portfolio operate in the State. These include 'OYO Rooms', 'OYO Townhouse', 'Spot On', 'SilverKey', 'Collection O' and 'Capital O'. It has a footprint that runs into over 1,000 hotels and more than 17,000 rooms across the State.

The company in a press statement said, it has also invested heavily in West Bengal and has already created direct and indirect jobs for over 8,000 people. Future investments will be in the form of capex, talent acquisition and infrastructure in the State.

According to Aditya Ghosh, CEO – India and South Asia, Oyo Hotels and Homes continues towards expanding its footprint. "In the coming year, we aim to strengthen these partnerships,” he said.