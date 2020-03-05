Oyo to lay off 5,000 employees across India, US, China

Softbank backed Oyo said it will lay off 5,000 employees as part of a restructuring programme.

This restructuring will be done to reduce costs and look for profitability, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report further added that the cuts will take place across India, US and China, and trim the company's headcount to 25,000.

The unicorn company has raised around $1.5 billion from investors to become the world’s largest hotel chain but has been struggling to become profitable.