Oyo tries to extend service to govt for reasonable price in India, provide free service in US

India’s homegrown online hospitality firm, Oyo, has sent a letter to its partners stating that due to a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, the payment cycle may get disrupted, Economic Times reported.

The letter mentioned that the hospitality service largely relies on travel and tourism, which has witnessed a setback due to world-wide restrictions in movement, Oyo’s revenues and operations have suffered majorly.

The hospitality company is trying to extend its properties to the state governments that can be used the authorities as a quarantine facility. Oyo expects the government to pay a reasonable price for the same.

However, the company’s vendors got disgruntled after receiving the letter. According to the ET report, an Oyo partner accused the company of throwing a publicity stunt.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram-based company has offered its hotels for free to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are fighting against coronavirus in the US.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the United States (US) President Donald Trump, lauded the hospitality company for offering rooms to COVID-19 patients.

She retweeted a press release by the OYO, which said that the start-up is "opening the doors to its hotels" and offering free stays to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are helping in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Oyo’s portfolio includes about 43,000 hotels with over 1 million rooms and 130,000 vacation homes around the world.