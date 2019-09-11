OYO Workspaces starts new co-working centre in New Delhi

Hospitality firm OYO’s co-working venture OYO Workspaces on Wednesday said it has started a new centre in Connaught Place here with a capacity of over 200 seats.

In July, OYO had announced its entry into the co-working segment with the acquisition of Innov8, targeting to reach 50 centres by the end of 2019 with 35,000 seats. OYO said in a statement that has opened Innov8 Connaught Place 2 centre in the iconic Regal building.

This is Innov8’s second centre in Connaught Place, and has a capacity of over 200 seats, it added. Within days of the launch, the centre has already received bookings from brands such as Yulu Bikes and Airbucks India.

OYO Workspaces now has 22 centres, over 15,000 seats, across 10 cities under three co-working brands operating across the country, in mid-scale and premium economy segments, namely Workflo, Powerstation and the recently acquired Innov8.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO - new real estate businesses, at OYO said, “Co-working as a category has transformed the industry in recent years thanks to the transient nature of workspaces that many startups are choosing to adopt.”

With location, design, technology and community building as its key drivers, he said, the company is confident that its product has an edge over the others in the industry.